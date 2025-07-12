D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 815.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Westamerica Bancorporation

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $34,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $108,942.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,974.87. The trade was a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

