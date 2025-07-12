D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ARM were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 163.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 24.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARM. Guggenheim upped their price target on ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ARM from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ARM from $215.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

ARM Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of ARM stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.74. The stock has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 4.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.44.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

