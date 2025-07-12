D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,357,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9%

SPDW stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

