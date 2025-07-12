D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Everus Construction Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Everus Construction Group stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.35 million. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everus Construction Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.