D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.8%

CNI opened at $105.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $123.96.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

