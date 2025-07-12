D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $223,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.62 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

