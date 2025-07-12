D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $248,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in HP were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in HP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,729 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in HP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank cut shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

