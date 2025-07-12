D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $250,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $37.18 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

