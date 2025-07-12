D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on STRL. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $241.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $242.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.32.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.