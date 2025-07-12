D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 2,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Price Performance

NLR stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $112.91.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

