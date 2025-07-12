D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,898 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,048,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,278,000 after buying an additional 130,123 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.