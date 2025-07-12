D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $363,000 Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 170.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in RLI were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.67.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. RLI had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

