D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $367,000 Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,946,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,805,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,911,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,421,979,000 after purchasing an additional 87,309 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,540.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,453.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,373.69. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,553.85. The firm has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total transaction of $26,592,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,958.38. This represents a 71.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total transaction of $72,672,329.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. This represents a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,561.80.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

