D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $240,000 in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in National Grid Transco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in National Grid Transco by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in National Grid Transco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in National Grid Transco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on National Grid Transco in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid Transco, PLC has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $74.58.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. National Grid Transco’s payout ratio is 78.27%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

