D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $381,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDE. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,089,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $21,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,700,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,805,000 after buying an additional 3,178,785 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12,934.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,971,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 2,948,880 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,210,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,245,000 after buying an additional 2,641,310 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $442,022.30. Following the sale, the director owned 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,042.60. The trade was a 24.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $134,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 101,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,415.03. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price target on Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.