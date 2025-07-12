D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in EQT were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in EQT by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.15.

EQT stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.39. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

