D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 66.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 510.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeff Blau bought 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.99 per share, with a total value of $432,433.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,433.35. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SUI opened at $125.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.58, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.91 and its 200 day moving average is $125.74. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 670.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

