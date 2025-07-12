D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $365,000 Investment in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 1.6%

FS Bancorp stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.71. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

