D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Power Solutions International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSIX opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.39. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84.

Power Solutions International ( NASDAQ:PSIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 141.76% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

