D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,829 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,740,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 487,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 266,733 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 513,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 185,989 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,057,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after buying an additional 167,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 653.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 115,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 99,976 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

