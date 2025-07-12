D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,911 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,815 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCF. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 815.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Todd D. Brice purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $112,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,945. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

FCF opened at $16.98 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCF

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.