D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 872 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,526 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,107.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHX stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
