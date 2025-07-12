D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLMI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,733,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLMI opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

