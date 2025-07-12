D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,211,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,101,000 after buying an additional 621,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,937,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,369,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after buying an additional 167,333 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,804,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,085,962.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,354.77. This trade represents a 38.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of MBLY opened at $16.11 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 89.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 160.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBLY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

