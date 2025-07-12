D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.18% of Davis Select International ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 39,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,254,000.

Davis Select International ETF Price Performance

BATS:DINT opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. Davis Select International ETF has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Davis Select International ETF Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.