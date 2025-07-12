D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $98.74 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $99.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

