D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,059,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Tyson Foods by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.58 and a 52-week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

