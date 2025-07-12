D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 12,100 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 100,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.98. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $61.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.