D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 19,482 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 69.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,482 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 29,916.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $127.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2208 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

