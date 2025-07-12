D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,059 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Novem Group raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 3,156 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 137,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $236.51 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $219.97 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.33.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (down from $346.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.26.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

