D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 341 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,587,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,969,000 after acquiring an additional 558,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,805,000 after acquiring an additional 225,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,048,000 after acquiring an additional 223,880 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,695,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,268,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

