D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 392 Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,459,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,531,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,149 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,950,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,612,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,967,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $176,976,000 after acquiring an additional 937,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,084.32. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

