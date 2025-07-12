D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,368 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 973.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after buying an additional 101,270 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.