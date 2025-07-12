D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 650 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. FMR LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 699,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,205,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,349,000 after buying an additional 713,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,379,000 after purchasing an additional 183,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,368,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,167,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Citigroup upped their price target on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

