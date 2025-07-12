D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Get NOV alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NOV by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NOV by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Stock Down 0.4%

NOV opened at $13.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOV

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.