D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,770 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,799.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

