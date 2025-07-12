D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,665 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 66,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

