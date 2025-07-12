Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 32,924 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total value of $4,808,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,139,825.75. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $13,287,437.52.

On Monday, June 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $13,067,394.15.

On Monday, June 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 15,227 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $1,779,122.68.

DDOG opened at $137.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.64, a PEG ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.91.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.0% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

