Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Cut by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after buying an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after buying an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.49%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $757,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. The trade was a 24.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock worth $1,471,321,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.