Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 10th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, WK Kellogg, Merck & Co., Inc., and PepsiCo are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders, typically in the form of cash payments. These dividends are often paid quarterly and can provide investors with a steady stream of income. Many investors choose dividend stocks for their potential to generate recurring cash flow and offer some downside protection during market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 127,405,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,327,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 54,247,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,950,155. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.64. 8,114,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,006,766. The company has a market cap of $494.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.66. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.94. 5,900,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,330,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.25. The stock has a market cap of $268.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

WK Kellogg (KLG)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co.

KLG stock traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,060,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.23. WK Kellogg has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.72. 8,592,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,253,036. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PEP stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.02. 5,213,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074,276. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.88. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.45.

