Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Loop Capital Analyst Says

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DG. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.46.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $113.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 48.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

