Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,307,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Dropbox worth $61,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dropbox by 768.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Dropbox by 27.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Dropbox by 115.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,572,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,135,981.36. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $283,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 492,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,849,253.60. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,125 shares of company stock worth $13,222,405. Corporate insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Dropbox Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

