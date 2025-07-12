Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Boosted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $159,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,508.43. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,881.52. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,679. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

