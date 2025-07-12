Element Wealth LLC Sells 459 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $180.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

