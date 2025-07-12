Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New $8.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $8.75 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXK. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,920 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,792,069 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,622,735 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,279,000 after purchasing an additional 680,802 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,515,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,718,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

