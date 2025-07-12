Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Barclays

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.96.

Entergy Stock Down 0.5%

ETR stock opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Entergy by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

