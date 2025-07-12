Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.68, for a total value of $3,486,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,117,699.20. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $343.33 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 120.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 251.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.