Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Trading 3.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 362,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 620,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evaxion A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evaxion A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Evaxion A/S Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.36. Evaxion A/S had a negative return on equity of 532.72% and a negative net margin of 316.03%. Equities analysts predict that Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merck & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Evaxion A/S by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Merck & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 671,847 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Evaxion A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in Evaxion A/S by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

