EVE (EVEX) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare EVE to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Get EVE alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EVE and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 1 3 0 2.75 EVE Competitors 392 2133 3312 120 2.53

EVE currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.30%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 1.88%. Given EVE’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVE has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

EVE has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE’s peers have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EVE and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A -$138.17 million -12.80 EVE Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 9.63

EVE’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EVE. EVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of EVE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -138.86% -57.79% EVE Competitors -410.26% -70.31% -14.00%

Summary

EVE peers beat EVE on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.