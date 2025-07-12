Evercore ISI Cuts Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $28.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

PRVA opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.60, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

In other news, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $240,508.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,947.36. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $83,016.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 172,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,995.91. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 2,393.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2,852.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 113.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

